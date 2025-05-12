Barishal University students begin academic shutdown | University News

The students declared that academic activities will remain suspended until the VC is removed from office.

Students at Barishal University have started academic shutdown on Monday demanding the removal of Vice-Chancellor Dr Shuchita Sharmin.

The announcement came on Sunday night during a torch procession on the campus and surrounding areas, marking the 26th day of the ongoing protest.

Sujoy Shuvo, a student of the university, said letters were sent to all departments requesting cooperation from teachers who have expressed solidarity with the movement.

He added that while regular classes and administrative activities would be suspended pre-scheduled semester examinations and emergency services would continue during the shutdown.

Dr Unmesh Roy, Head of the Bangla Department, confirmed receiving the students’ letter. “We have already expressed our solidarity with the movement. We fully support the students.”

The protesting students alleged that VC could not undertake any development initiatives during her tenure but filed cases against students and facilitated the return of the banned Chhatra League on the campus.

They also blamed her negligence for the death of a female student who died without receiving proper medical care.

A large number of students participated in Sunday night’s torch procession, chanting anti-VC slogans and vowing to bar Dr Sharmin from entering the campus.