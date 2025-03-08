BCS specialist doctors call off strike after govt's assurance | Medical News

Later, Sayedur Rahman announced to the media that within the next 12 weeks, promotion arrangements would be made for 7,500 specialist doctors through the creation of supernumerary positions for assistant, associate and professor posts.

The Bangladesh Civil Service (Health) Cadre Specialist Doctors' Forum has called off its strike over pending promotions following a commitment from Dr Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the Chief Adviser for Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The announcement was made through a press release this morning.

According to the statement, the nationwide strike by specialist doctors working in government hospitals started at 10am today with demands of promotions and the elimination of all forms of discrimination.

As part of their programme, doctors were scheduled to hold silent protest in front of hospitals on March 8, 9 and 10.

Later, Sayedur Rahman announced to the media that within the next 12 weeks, promotion arrangements would be made for 7,500 specialist doctors through the creation of supernumerary positions for assistant, associate and professor posts.

He added that the first phase of promotions would be completed within the next five to six weeks.

Following the assurance from the government, the ongoing strike has been suspended.

The statement further said that if the promised demands are not implemented within the stipulated 12 weeks, the specialist doctors will resume the strike programme.

Source: BSS