Bidhan for improving standard of primary education | interim government News

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder today underscored the need for increasing the standard of primary education in the country.

"Our main goal is to increase the standard of primary education. The infrastructural and other development works for the overall development of education will be carried out side by side," he said.

The adviser said this in a meeting at Primary Teachers Training Institute (PTI) at Sagordi in Barishal district as the chief guest.

In the meeting, he exchanged views with stakeholders on improving the quality of primary education.

Bidhan said, if schools can be run effectively, there will be no shortage of students.

Education is very important, he said, adding that the job of teachers is to render primary education with sincerity for the betterment of students.

If students do not have proper primary education, then they will not cope with higher education, he added.

Children should be taught language literacy, basic knowledge, reading, writing, speaking and mathematics, he said, adding: "We will reward schools that do well in these areas."

The government will introduce such system at schools where students will get rewards if they do well in their subjects, he said, adding that students will be held accountable if they bring poor result in their subjects.

About the government's endeavour for the development of education in the country, Bidhan said, it is very sincere in increasing infrastructure, coordinating teachers and taking appropriate measures for curriculum subjects and teachers in char areas of the country.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Delwar Hossain presided over the meeting while Director General of Directorate of Primary Education under the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Abu Nur Md Shamsuzzaman, its Director (Policy and Operation) Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, Additional Divisional Commissioner Sohrab Hossain, Barishal Divisional Deputy Director of the Directorate of Primary Education Nilufar Yasmin and District Primary Education Officer Al Imran Khandaker also spoke on the occasion.

Source: BSS