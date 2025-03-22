Bidhan for quality education to eliminate social inequality | Miscellaneous News

"Quality education will play an important role in eliminating social inequality," he said while addressing a meeting at Advocate Tarek Smriti Auditorium at Town Hall in Mymensingh district as the chief guest.

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder today called for ensuring quality education for eliminating social inequality.

He exchanged views with stakeholders of Mymensingh district on improving the quality of primary education.

Divisional Commissioner Md Mokhtar Ahmed presided over the meeting while Abu Nur Mohammad Shamsuzzaman, Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education, Farid Ahmed, Director General of the National Academy of Primary Education and Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, Director (Policy and Operations) of the Directorate of Primary Education attended it, among others.

Adviser Bidhan urged teachers to teach mother language properly to their students, saying that if they are proficient in their mother tongue, they will be able to easily learn foreign languages, ??including English.

The responsibility of the teacher is to improve the quality of education through which many problems will be solved, he said.

"If everyone takes initiative in their respective fields, we can improve the quality of primary education," he added.

source: BSS