Bilateral talks between CA, Indian PM underway | Miscellaneous News

Prof Yunus is also scheduled to hold a number of meetings with BIMSTEC leaders on the sidelines of the summit on Friday, including meetings with Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have met for a round of bilateral talks in Bangkok on the sidelines of BIMSTEC Summit on Friday.

Earlier, CA’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam confirmed that the talks will be held from 12:10 pm to 12:30 pm.

BIMSTEC Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey will also meet the chief adviser.

Thailand's Minister for Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) Varawut Silpa-archa and Thailand's Minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office Jiraporn Sindhuprai called on Prof Yunus on Thursday.

Prof Yunus arrived in the Thai capital on Thursday to join the 6th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit.