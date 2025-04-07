BJSA condemns Israeli killings in Gaza and other regions of Palestine | Miscellaneous News

`We strongly appeal to the United Nations, OIC, Arab League, and all human rights organizations to play an effective role in protecting the Palestinians,' reads the BJSA statement.

The Bangladesh Judicial Service Association (BJSA) on Monday expressed its strongest condemnations and protests the massacre and crimes against humanity carried out by the Israeli army and government in Gaza, Rafah, and other regions of Palestine.

BJSA, an organisation of lower court judges, in a statement send to dainik amader barta said, Since October 2023, this ongoing military aggression has resulted in the martyrdom of nearly 80,000 innocent Palestinian women, children, the elderly, and vulnerable citizens, with several hundred thousand people displaced, marking a shameful chapter in the history of humanity. Israel and its allies continue this genocide, trampling upon all principles of international law, human rights, and the laws of war, while the global community remains a silent spectator.

`We mourn deeply and with great anger for the martyrs of Palestine, praying for the salvation of their souls. In addition to ensuring humanitarian assistance for those who have been injured or displaced, we demand urgent intervention from the international community to end this crisis,' said the statement.

`We strongly appeal to the United Nations, OIC, Arab League, and all human rights organizations to play an effective role in protecting the Palestinians,' reads the BJSA statement.

The BSJA stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle against Israel's ongoing genocide, crimes against humanity, and state-sponsored terrorism.

It also demands an immediate halt to this bloodshed and call upon world leaders to hold the war criminals accountable under international law, ensuring exemplary punishment for these atrocities.