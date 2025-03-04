bKash bags 12 accolades at ‘Digital Marketing Award 2024’ | Miscellaneous News

bKash won silver award in three categories – ‘Best use of TikTok’, ‘Best Video’ and ‘Best Use of Search’. Besides, bKash won nine bronze awards in the ‘Best use of Instagram’, ‘Best use of Integrated Digital Campaign’,

bKash, the country’s largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider, bagged 12 accolades at the Digital Marketing Award-2024. Among the awards, bKash directly won 7 awards while its partner organisations secured the rests. Of the total awards, three are silver and 9 bronze.

The awards were handed over to the winners at the 8th edition of ‘Digital Marketing Award’ presented by the Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) at a city hotel recently. This year, 74 digital campaigns were recognised in 24 categories, said a press release on Tuesday.

bKash won silver award in three categories – ‘Best use of TikTok’, ‘Best Video’ and ‘Best Use of Search’. Besides, bKash won nine bronze awards in the ‘Best use of Instagram’, ‘Best use of Integrated Digital Campaign’,

‘Best Use of User Community Platform/ New Platforms/ Own Platforms’, ‘Best Content Marketing’, ‘Best Use of Influencer’, ‘Best Use of User Community Platform/ New Platforms/ Own Platforms’, ‘Best Use of TikTok’, ‘Best Content Marketing’ and ‘Best Video’ categories.

The partner organisations of bKash in the award-winning campaigns were --Mediacom, FCB Bitopi and BnB, the release added.

Every year, the best marketing campaigns in the country are selected in various categories at the Digital Marketing Award hosted by the Bangladesh Brand Forum. A jury panel consisted of prominent corporate and marketing professionals from different sectors conducted the selection process in two steps – ‘Short Listing’ and ‘Grand Jury’ - to select the winners.