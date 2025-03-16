bKash’s Facebook live facilitates Eid shopping at top brands | Miscellaneous News

During live sessions customers can place orders directly from Merchants’ Facebook page or website.

bKash is facilitating Eid shopping through its Facebook-based live sessions enabling customers to purchase from top brands at an affordable price. Customers can get up to Tk 500 discount/cashback on purchases from brands like Le Reve, SaRa Lifestyle, Sailor, Raw Nation, Fabrilife, and Shelai during live sessions on bKash's official Facebook page, bKash for Business, and merchant pages. These sessions also showcase Eid collections of various brands.

During live sessions customers can place orders directly from Merchants’ Facebook page or website. They can avail up to Tk 500 discount by adding 'R1' coupon while making bKash payments, said a press release on Sunday (16 March).

As part of this campaign, daily live sessions are being conducted on these pages, where popular hosts are displaying the Eid collections of these renowned brands. Moreover, customers can win gifts by sharing the live session across different groups, pages, or profiles.

The individual with the highest number of shares is awarded an exciting gift from the merchant. The winner is announced during the live session.

Additionally, customers can get special discounts on purchases at selected merchants by showing a screenshot of the live share.