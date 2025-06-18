BMD issues landslide alert for CHT amid forecast of heavy rainfall | weather News

The maritime ports of Chittagong, Mongla and Payra have also been advised to hoist the cautionary signal No-3 during the period, BMD Assistant Meteorologist Afruza Sultana told in the morning.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast that landslides may occur in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), including Rangamati, over the next 72 hours, beginning Wednesday morning, due to heavy rainfall.

She also said the local river ports have been asked to show the cautionary signal-1.

The met office forecast rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes in all divisions, including Dhaka of the country in the next 120 hours commencing 9am on Wednesday.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country,” according to an update from the BMD.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, reads it.

Bangladesh’s highest 111 millimeters of rainfall was recorded in Khulna district in the last 24 hours till 6am on Wednesday, causing inundation and waterlogging.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area over Southwestern part of Bangladesh and adjoining area intensified into a Well-Marked low over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Southwestern part of Bangladesh. It is likely to move northwestwards. Its associated trough extends up to North Bay.

