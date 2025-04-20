BNP backs reform efforts, says Salahuddin | Miscellaneous News

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed on Sunday said his party is extending sincere cooperation to the reform initiatives undertaken by the interim government.

“We are cooperating with the reform initiatives with transparency, sincerity and seriousness in all matters,” he said ahead of the second day of talks between the BNP and the National Consensus Commission at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad Complex.

The BNP delegation also included Chairperson’s Advisory Council Member Ismail Jabiullah, former secretary Abu Mohammad Moniruzzaman and former Supreme Court Bar Association General Secretary Barrister Ruhul Kuddus Kajol.

Earlier on Thursday, the BNP participated in the opening round of discussions held from 10:35am to 4:45pm.

The National Consensus Commission launched its dialogue process with political parties on March 20, aiming to build a unified position on key reform proposals initiated by the interim government. So far, it has held talks with 13 political parties.

Formed on February 15, 2025, under the leadership of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, the Commission is tasked with shaping a shared national stance on critical reforms.