BNP demands polls road map without delay | Miscellaneous News

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Thursday urged the interim government to remove uncertainties surrounding the national election by announcing a road map to holding the polls without delay.

BNP leaders came up with the call at different rallies held in eight districts and a discussion in Dhaka on Thursday.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at a rally held at Laksam Stadium in Cumilla urged the government to remove uncertainties surrounding the national election and hold it without delay.

The BNP organised the rally as part of its initiative to implement the party’s 31-point state reform agenda, where Fakhrul said, ‘We want a quick election; we want to see a stable Bangladesh.’

Fakhrul also urged for essential reforms and a clear electoral road map to ensuring a fair election process.

Criticising the Awami League, he said, over the past 15 years, the Awami League had undermined the integrity of the electoral system.

Fakhrul further stressed the need for the nation to regain stability through an election process, stating, ‘Do not keep the nation in uncertainty. Announce the election date and give the electoral road map.’

‘Only through elections can we stabilise this unstable Bangladesh. Look at the people of the country and stop anarchy. This will bring no good results. The quicker the elections are held, the better for everyone.’

The BNP leader urged the other political parties not to make statements that could confuse the nation.

‘We urge all political parties to act responsibly. Bangladesh is passing through a critical period. A fascist regime destroyed everything in this country. We support this government because they are able to carry out their duties,’ he added.

BNP leader Abdul Moyeen Khan on Thursday said the people of Bangladesh wanted the interim government take immediate steps to restore democracy and ensure their voting rights.

‘The people of Bangladesh want to see the immediate reflection of the new generation’s desire for exercising their voting rights,’ he said while addressing a discussion organised by the BNP at the Institution of Engineers Bangladesh, marking International Mother Language Day.

He said that the Language Movement and the Liberation War were primarily aimed at securing the people’s independence and democratic rights.

‘Let’s take Bangladesh towards democracy.’

Referring to the aspirations of the student-led mass uprising, the BNP leader said that the people of Bangladesh entrusted the interim government with the responsibility of governance for the restoration of democracy in the country.

‘We must transform our society from autocracy into a democratic system,’ he added.

He also urged all democratic forces to unite in order to rebuild Bangladesh by restoring democracy and ensuring all of the people’s fundamental rights.

BNP standing committee member Begum Selima Rahman at a BNP rally held in front of Nagar Bhaban in Barishal city claimed that there was a conspiracy surrounding the next elections.

She said, ‘One person is talking about reforms, another about local government elections, and some are talking about elections. It is not the responsibility of the interim government to hold local government elections.’

She said that a road map to the national elections must be announced.

Selima emphasised that the BNP would not allow any election other than the national election to take place before the national polls.

BNP rallies were also held in Laxmipur, Mymensingh, Faridpur, Chuadangha, Noagaon and Kurigram on Thursday on various demands, including the announcement of election road map and the controlling of essential goods’ prices.

Source: Newage