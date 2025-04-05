BNP mulls fresh protests as Chief Adviser's speech 'lacks election roadmap' | Miscellaneous News

Speaking to UNB, several BNP policymakers said the party's leaders and activists are preparing to organise nationwide rallies and public gatherings from mid-April to May, demanding the restoration of democracy and the people's voting rights by holding elections as soon as possible

As the Chief Adviser’s recent address to the nation lacked a clear election roadmap, the BNP is considering renewed street protests along with its allies to press for a national election by December next.

Speaking to UNB, several BNP policymakers said the party's leaders and activists are preparing to organise nationwide rallies and public gatherings from mid-April to May, demanding the restoration of democracy and the people's voting rights by holding elections as soon as possible.

They also revealed plans to hold a large-scale public rally in Dhaka, where they intend to set a deadline for the government to announce the election date.

BNP forms legal, health support cells for oppressed women, children

If the government disregards their deadline, BNP leaders said they, along with their like-minded parties, will resort to tougher measures, such as laying siege to important government offices.

Some BNP leaders said that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is also likely to return to the country in the middle of this month and may address some party programmes virtually, advocating for a quick national election.

They believe that if the BNP chief raises her voice in favour of a quick election, it will strengthen their demand and galvanise public support.

In a televised address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day and Eid-ul-Fitr on March 25, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus said, “As I have said before, and I say again, elections will be held between December this year and June next year.”

He also noted that the Consensus Commission is actively gathering opinions on reforms from all political parties.

BNP mulls fresh protests as Chief Adviser's speech 'lacks election roadmap'

Dr Yunus’ speech disappointed the BNP as he did not present a "clear roadmap" for the national election, despite the party’s repeated calls for a specific deadline and prompt polls.

“I am very disappointed that the Chief Adviser did not mention a clear election roadmap in his speech on March 25),” said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He described the announcement of the election between December and June as a vague statement. “What I believe is that the lack of a specific election roadmap reflects the government’s political inexperience.”

Fakhrul alleged that a certain quarter is consciously trying to delay the election to create difficulties for the BNP, as they believe the party will come to power if the election is held.

“I don’t find any logical reason for delaying the election due to reforms. Reforms will continue, as will the election. The election can be arranged promptly by carrying out the minimum necessary reforms,” the BNP leader viewed.

When asked about the party’s response if a potential crisis regarding the elections arises, he categorically replied that they will once again take to the streets in the interests of the people to restore their right to vote.

A senior BNP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, their party now believes there is a deliberate effort to extend the tenure of the interim government and delay the elections, with the need for reforms being used as a pretext.

Amid these concerns, he mentioned that senior BNP leaders, including potential candidates for the next election, visited their constituencies during Eid-ul-Fitr and conducted mass campaigns to garner public support in favour of holding the election as soon as possible.

They also instructed the party's grassroots leaders and activists to prepare for another movement to ramp up pressure on the current government to leave power with dignity by holding the election within this year.

Another BNP standing committee member their policymakers are initially planning to hold rallies in all divisional cities, including Dhaka, from mid-April.

“A strong push must be made to mount pressure on the interim government to hold the election. We’ve recently held rallies in various districts to make our stance on the election clear. This trend will continue. We’ll gradually intensify the movement with tougher action programmes, including marches toward the Chief Adviser’s office and the Election Commission,” he said.

Contacted, BNP Standing Committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku said their senior leaders and promising candidates visited their constituencies during the Eid occasion and exchanged views with the public.

“Since people are eager to vote, the issue of elections naturally came up during greetings and mass communication with voters,” he explained.

Another BNP Standing Committee member, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, said the interim government should not buy more time for the election in the name of reforms. “Reform is an ongoing process. We want reforms, but elections cannot be delayed for them. Elections must be held as soon as possible. Necessary reforms should be done to organise a free, fair, and acceptable election, and the remaining reforms can be carried out by the elected government.”

He also said they have been supporting the interim government and cooperating with it for holding a credible national election. “But if it resorts to ploys to prolong its power unnecessarily, we will not sit idle. We have been on the streets for 17 years to restore democracy and voting rights. We will again take to the streets in the interests of the people.” - Source- UNB