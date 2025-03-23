BNP submits proposals on reforms to Consensus Commission | Miscellaneous News

A three-member BNP delegation, led by its Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, handed over the party’s proposals to commission's vice-chairman Prof Dr Ali Riaz.

The BNP on Sunday submitted its proposals to the National Consensus Commission on key recommendations from five reform commissions.

The party submitted its written proposals on reforms related to the constitution, public administration, judiciary, electoral process and the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Earlier on Saturday, the party expressed doubt that implementing some of the reform commission's recommendations might weaken future governments and empower unelected individuals to control state affairs.

Speaking at a press conference at the party Chairperson’s Gulshan office, its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also questioned whether the commission had made the recommendations as part of a planned initiative.

source: UNB