Botanical gardens to be turned into conservation sites: Rizwana | interim government News

Botanical gardens to be turned into conservation sites: Rizwana

"The government is committed to transforming these gardens into conservation sites, and any effective proposals in this regard will receive due consideration," she as the chief guest told the Annual Botanical Conference 2024 arranged by Jahangirnagar University.

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today said that botanical gardens are not merely recreational spaces but also vital centres for nature conservation.

Joining the event virtually from her Dhaka residence, she highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to protect endangered forest areas, including hilly and coastal forests.

However, the adviser said that while efforts are being made to regulate tourism for conservation, various challenges have emerged.

She stressed the need for evicting encroachments and ensuring reforestation in degraded forest areas.

"If deforestation occurs due to any development project, immediate afforestation measures must be implemented as an alternative," she added.

Rizwana further said the government has initiated a comprehensive master plan for the restoration of forests.

"Merely planting native trees is not sufficient; long-term preservation efforts are equally crucial."

She said natural forests cannot be fully restored through social forestry alone, and no afforestation project should come at the cost of destroying existing natural forests.

Addressing urbanisation challenges, she said planned initiatives must be undertaken to promote greenery and urban forestry in Dhaka and other cities.

The environment adviser also stressed the importance of fulfilling constitutional commitments to biodiversity conservation through concrete actions.

Expressing admiration for Jahangirnagar University's natural environment, she remarked that the campus has played a significant role in nurturing environmentalists due to its deep connection with nature.

She urged other universities to foster similar eco-friendly environments.

Presided over by Professor Dr. M. Azizur Rahman, President of the Bangladesh Botanical Society, the conference was attended, among others, by Professor Dr. Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan, Vice-Chancellor of Jahangirnagar University; Professor Dr. M. Mahfuzur Rahman, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Academic); Professor Dr. Sohel Ahmed, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration); Professor Dr. M. Abdur Rab, Treasurer; and eminent faculty members from the Faculty of Science.

Source: BSS