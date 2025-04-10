BOU's SSC exams begin tomorrow | Exams News

A total of 34,254 candidates including 22,353 male and 11,901 female will sit for the examination in the first and second years.

The SSC Program Examination-2025 under the Bangladesh Open University (BOU) will start simultaneously nationwide from tomorrow (Friday).

This exam will be held simultaneously in a total of 198 centers in various government and private schools or educational institutions 0across the country, said a BOU release here today.

A total of 34,254 candidates including 22,353 male and 11,901 female will sit for the examination in the first and second years.

This exam will be held in the morning and afternoon on Friday and Saturday respectively as per the BOU exam routine.

The exam will end on May 9, 2025 (Friday), it read. Like every year, the BOU authorities, in collaboration with the local administration, have taken necessary measures to conduct the exam without adopting any unfair means and in a peaceful manner as the BOU vigilance team would perform their duties at various examination centers.

Details can be found on the BOU website www.bou.ac.bd, the press release added.