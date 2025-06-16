BRAC University allowed to offer Ph.D degree | University News

We can remember that UGC Chairman declared in the last month (May) that measuring the strengths and abilities of private universities, the suitable ones would be given permission and authority to start Ph.D program.

This is for the first time that a private university has achieved the prestige of offering Ph.D degree in Bangladesh and BRAC University has occupied that position. On 16 June through a joint program with the University of London-School of Oriental and African Strategy BRAC University will inaugurate the opening ceremony at its Badda auditorium where high officials of the university and University Grants Commission will remain present.

We can remember that UGC Chairman declared in the last month (May) that measuring the strengths and abilities of private universities, the suitable ones would be given permission and authority to start Ph.D program. BRAC University has been chosen as its first recipient. M. Phil and Ph. D programs have been in vogue in public universities, however, private universities don’t have that authority till now. BU will be the first private university to do it. In our country private university started its journey in 1992 and in recent times several private universities have surpassed public universities in several areas and qualities in the QS World Ranking.

Many public university teachers teach in quality private universities of the country who offer Ph.D while working in public universities. So, question arises, why they will not be able to offer Ph.D working in private universities as they do in public universities? Education specialists also advocated in favour of the argument without compromising quality and BRAC University has got that opportunity first.