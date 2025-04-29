BRAC University hosts ‘Global Environment Forum for University Students 2025’ | University News

The day started off with a discussion. In a keynote, Dr. Ainun Nishat, Professor Emeritus and Advisor of the C3ER, warned, ‘Humanity is consuming natural resources 1.7 times faster than what ecosystems can regenerate’.

BRAC University hosted a ‘Global Environment Forum for University Students 2025’ on its Merul Badda campus on Monday (28 April) bringing together students from Bangladesh and South Korea to foster cross-cultural collaboration for climate solutions.

Bearing the theme ‘United for Transformative Green Campus & Sustainable Future’, the forum was jointly organized by non-governmental organization DAEJAYON and the Centre for Climate Change and Environmental Research (C3ER) of BRAC University, said a press release on Tuesday (April 29).

The day started off with a discussion. In a keynote, Dr. Ainun Nishat, Professor Emeritus and Advisor of the C3ER, warned, ‘Humanity is consuming natural resources 1.7 times faster than what ecosystems can regenerate’.

He stressed that universities worldwide must transition towards eco-friendly practices—not just to reduce emissions, but to serve as models of sustainable living.

He also highlighted features of BRAC University’s Merul Badda campus in Dhaka, such as the “breathing” building and rainwater and solar energy harvesting systems, which reduce energy use by 40 percent.

“Today’s students will face the environmental crises of tomorrow. We must prepare them now to lead with resilience and vision,” said Nishat.

“The energy and creativity of university students give us hope for a sustainable future,” said special guest Park Young Sik, South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh.

Registrar David Dowland mentioned that student-led initiatives like zero-waste campaigns were examples of transformative leadership.

Chief Guest Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Secretary to Planning Division, praised BRAC University’s achievements.