BRTC bus services launched for rail passengers' transportation

The gsourcwe:overnment today launched Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) bus services at some important rail routes for easing passengers' transportation as nationwide railway communications are being disrupted due to work abstention of the railway running staff.

Bangladesh Railway (BR) has taken this alternative arrangement for the railway passengers as it will continue until further notice, an official release said.

Under the arrangement, the passengers of Chattogram, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Khulna, Cumilla, Bogura and Mymensingh could travel by the BRTC bus services from Dhaka Railway station and Airport Railway station with their purchased rail tickets.

Similarly, the passengers of these routes could also arrive in Dhaka through the bus services.

Earlier, Bangladesh Railway in another release said, "The authority has already fulfilled most of the demands of the running staff but they did not withdraw their programme. So, railway communication can be disrupted from January 28".

In this circumstance, the BR will return the money of the ticket bought by passengers, if the scheduled journey of any particular train is canceled.

