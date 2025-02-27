BRUR students have education opportunities in Pakistan: Pak HC | University News

The Pakistani envoy said this during a courtesy meeting and exchange of views with BRUR Vice-chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Showkat Ali at the Syndicate Room of the university's administrative building in the city on Thursday.

Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Syed Ahmed Maruf has said that there are higher education and research opportunities for the students of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) in Pakistan.

"There are about 300 scholarships for Bangladeshi teachers, researchers and students in higher education and research institutions in Pakistan. Students of BRUR can also take this opportunity," he said.

The Pakistani envoy said this during a courtesy meeting and exchange of views with BRUR Vice-chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Showkat Ali at the Syndicate Room of the university's administrative building in the city on Thursday.

At this time, the Vice-chancellor expressed interest in academic linkages with Pakistani higher education institutions, while the Pakistani High Commissioner emphasized on further cooperation in the related fields.

The event also discussed mutual cooperation in the field of higher education and research between the two countries.

Earlier in the morning, the Vice-chancellor welcomed the delegation led by the Pakistan High Commissioner to BRUR, the campus of Shaheed Abu Sayeed's Begum Rokeya University in Northbengal.

Professor Showkat Ali informed the guests about the academic, administrative and research activities of the university.

"In addition to conducting academic activities of the university in an advanced, fair and beautiful environment, joint activities are being conducted in education and research exchange with various local and foreign universities," he said.

He expressed interest in increasing cooperation in education and research at the university level of the two countries, undertaking joint research projects and conducting publication activities, organizing academic workshops, seminars and conducting educational exchange activities.

Political Counselor of the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka Kamran Dangal and Attach, for Trade and Investment Zain Aziz were present during the exchange of views.

Dean of the Faculty of Arts of BRUR Professor Dr. Shafiqur Rahman, Dean of the Faculty of Science Professor Kamlesh Chandra Roy, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Professor Dr. Md. Mizanur Rahman, Dean of the Faculty of Life and Earth Sciences Professor Dr. Md. Emdadul Haque, Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies Professor Md. Ferdous Rahman, Director of the Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) Professor Dr. Md. Tajul Islam, Registrar Dr. Md. Harun-or Rashid, Proctor Ferdous Rahman, teachers, students, officials from various departments and other concerned persons were present at the exchange of views.

At that time, the Vice-chancellor of the university presented a souvenir to the delegation of the Pakistan High Commission. Later, the delegation visited the Begum Rokeya Memorial Center at Pairaband in Mithapukur, Rangpur.

Source: BSS