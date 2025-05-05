BU students stage protests demanding VC’s removal | University News

They said although the students had previously demonstrated with a 22-point demand, the Vice-Chancellor failed to meet those demands.

Barishal University students on Monday staged a protest on its campus demanding the resignation of its Vice-Chancellor Dr Shuchita Sharmin.

The students staged a sit-in and held a rally in front of the administrative building before bringing out a protest procession in the afternoon.

Wahidur Rahman and Mainul Islam from the Law Department and Shahedul Zaman from the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) Department, among others, addressed the rally.

Instead, they alleged, she tried to suppress the movement by filing cases against protestors.

The students also accused VC Sharmin of establishing a fascist environment on the campus and were forcing demonstrators to sign undertakings under pressure.

In light of these allegations, the students declared that the removal of the Vice-Chancellor is now their one-point demand.

Following the sit-in, they brought out a procession, chanting slogans calling for her resignation.

The demonstrators also vowed to continue their movement until their demand is met.