Burning of waste strictly prohibited: Environment Adviser | interim government News

“The Department of Environment has already taken action against battery factories and more action will be taken if new complaints come,” she said.

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan on Saturday said burning of waste is strictly prohibited under any circumstances including at landfills such as the Matuail Sanitary Landfill in the capital.

“Whether at Matuail or elsewhere, waste must not be burned. This practice poses a serious risk to public health and the environment,” she told reporters after visiting the landfill site in Dhaka.

The adviser also said two nearby steel mills will be ordered to shut down adding that the burning of batteries or the extraction of lead from batteries is not permitted.

“The Department of Environment has already taken action against battery factories and more action will be taken if new complaints come,” she said.

Rizwana said various initiatives will be taken to safeguard the health and wellbeing of people living near landfill areas.

She said air pollution in Dhaka has reached alarming levels and poses a major health hazard. “Alongside government efforts, we will strengthen public awareness campaigns and impose fines on those violating environmental rules,” she added.

The adviser visited several air pollution-prone areas under Dhaka South and North City Corporations, including Matuail Sanitary Landfill, Samadnagar in Jatrabari, Narsingdi Road, Chittagong Road, Kachpur, and Sharifpara.

During her visits, she reviewed pollution control measures and spoke with local residents many of whom complained of respiratory and other health issues linked to the poor air quality.

Source: UNB