Burning protesters’ bodies: ICT sets May 25 for submission of probe report | Miscellaneous News

Burning protesters’ bodies: ICT sets May 25 for submission of probe report

On August 5, when ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s government was ousted in a mass uprising a gruesome incident occurred in Dhaka’s Ashulia.

The International Crimes Tribunal on Monday fixed May 25 for the submission of the investigation report into a case over burning the bodies of six students after killing them at Ashulia in Savar on August 5.

Prosecutor Advocate Mizanul Islam said the investigation agency obtained video footage of the killings at the final stage of the probe.

Two more suspects were identified in connection with the crime and the tribunal was informed accordingly.

Efforts are underway to identify others involved, he said .

Police allegedly loaded six bodies of protesters on a van and set it ablaze.

Investigators found that one of the victims was still alive when the fire was set, resulting in their death. The horrific scene spread in social media, shaking the nation.

As the high-profile investigation neared its conclusion, another explosive video surfaced showing the victims being shot before being burned.

Advocate Mizanul Islam said efforts are underway to arrest the newly identified suspects and produce them before the tribunal.

Meanwhile, hearings were also held on three other cases relating to mass killings in Jatrabari and Rampura during the mass uprising.

Former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Former director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC) Major General (retd) Ziaul Ahsan and 11 others were produced before the tribunal in connection with these cases.

The tribunal extended the deadline for the submission of investigation reports in these cases by three more months and fixed July 20 as the new date.