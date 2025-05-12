CA asks physicians to ensure healthcare for all | interim government News

The civil surgeon conference is being held for the first time in Bangladesh.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today called upon physicians to dedicate themselves to ensuring healthcare services for all.

He made the call as the chief guest at the inaugural session of the two-day Civil Surgeon Conference-2025 at the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) here.

The civil surgeon conference is being held for the first time in Bangladesh.

Health and Family Welfare Adviser Nurjahan Begum also spoke on the occasion, among others.

The chief adviser said, "If we can set our minds for changing in this situation, then I am sure that 25 percent of our healthcare services will improve with all the medical equipment or facilities we have."

He said through the inauguration of the Civil Surgeon Conference, the health sector of Bangladesh has started a new journey, expressing his hope that it will also help develop a new mindset.

Observing that improving health care services by over 25 percent is quite possible as a big opportunity has emerged due to rapid changes in the country, Prof Yunus said adding “it is doubt that such incidents that happened in the country would happen in a thousand years”.

He stressed utilising the big opportunity that has come before the nation to improve the healthcare services.

“We are main driver of this flow…the tide of change is in our hands,” he added.

The Chief Adviser said, “The change of thousand years is being accomplished in our hands. We have been given this opportunity.”

Pointing out another side of the healthcare, he said providing healthcare to patients does not require infrastructure as a doctor can give medical services at any place in any emergency situation.

Terming the present moment as a small window of opportunity, he said, “Now we will do as the whole world eyes are on us, and I also discovered myself that I have enough power, so why do not I utilise it.”

Noting that the past era was diminished, Prof Yunus said the world will not run with the mentality of cave age and that is why “we must bring out of the caves. I want to remind you that we are no more cave dwellers”.

Referring to the recommendations of the Health Reform Commission, he said the commission has placed its reform proposals and the interim government wants to implement these proposals quickly, too.

He underscored the need for reducing corruption in the country’s health sector.

Mentioning that as human being, the doctors have enough power to serve the people, the Chief Adviser said there is no issue of politics in providing health services as doctors provide treatment to patients to save their lives.

“We can bring a massive change (in health sector) within the resources we have,” he said.

In her speech, Nurjahan Begum stressed the need for collaboration between government and non-government organisations to improve healthcare services.

She announced plans to promote doctors by creating 7,000 supernumerary posts and recruit 7,000 doctors along with additional nurses.

Nurjahan urged district civil surgeons to play a strict role in checking tobacco use and the use of e-cigarette.

She also stressed increasing tax significantly on tobacco products to protect public health.