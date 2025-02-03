CA asks police to introduce online case filing system | interim government News

Prof Yunus said police should set up a dedicated call number- like 999 - to enable complainants to file a FIR from anywhere in the country.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has asked police to introduce online system for filing cases across the country.

The Chief Adviser gave the directive in a high level meeting at state guest house Jamuna here today to review of the country's law and order situation.

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Khuda Baksh Chowdhury and Home Secretary Nasimul Gani, among others, were present.

Currently, an aggrieved person in person can file first information report (FIR) with nearest police station. The procedure is cumbersome and has scope of abuse and harassing people.

This system will reduce the hassles that our people face when they go to police station to file a case," he said.

The chief adviser also asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to launch a new phone number as early as possible for filing online FIR.

The Chief Adviser also asked the IGP to set up a dedicated call centre to allow the complainants to have feedback on their cases.

“People who will face problem in filing a case online, can easily take help from the call centre," he noted.

source: bss