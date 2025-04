CA convenes emergency meeting on US tariff at 7.30 pm

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the US tariff issue at 7.30 pm today at the State Guest House Jamuna here.

Top experts, advisers and officials will join the meeting, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said.

Source: BSS