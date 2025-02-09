CA mourns death of ex-CEC Abdur Rouf | Miscellaneous News

"Justice Rouf was a great pillar of civil society. He worked tirelessly for the voting rights of people, reform and democracy, which the nation will remember with respect,"

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and former Justice Md Abdur Rouf.

In a condolence message, the Chief Adviser prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and convoyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Prof Yunus recalled the Justice Rouf's contribution to returning democracy in the country after assuming the charge of Chief Election Commissioner on December 25 in 1990 after the fall of dictator Ershad on December 6, 1990 in the face of a mass movement.

"Justice Rouf will be an example time and again in the journey of Bangladesh's democracy. He will remain forever in the hearts of the country's people through his works," the chief adviser said.

"Justice Rouf was a great pillar of civil society. He worked tirelessly for the voting rights of people, reform and democracy, which the nation will remember with respect," he added.

Abdur Rouf, the former Appellate Division judge, breathed his last today while undergoing treatment at Insaf Barakah Kidney and General Hospital in the city at the age of 91.

Source: BSS