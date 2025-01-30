CA office condemns 'hooligans' who disrupted girls' football matches | interim government News

"We specifically condemn the actions of hooligans who have forcefully disrupted girls' football matches. Women are equal citizens of Bangladesh and enjoy the same human and civil rights as men. The interim government is doing everything in its power to ensure that they enjoy their full rights as Bangladeshi citizens," the press release said.

The Chief Adviser's Office, in a press release, said today that the interim government is deeply concerned by reports of incidents of women being prevented from engaging in recreational activities.

"We specifically condemn the actions of hooligans who have forcefully disrupted girls' football matches. Women are equal citizens of Bangladesh and enjoy the same human and civil rights as men. The interim government is doing everything in its power to ensure that they enjoy their full rights as Bangladeshi citizens," the press release said.

The release further stressed that anyone who imposes their restrictions on girls and women in violation of their rights will be held accountable for their actions according to the laws of Bangladesh.

The government vowed that it will take stern actions against any attempt to discriminate against or oppress any group of citizens.

"The Office of the Chief Adviser has ordered district administrations in Dinajpur and Joypurhat to take the necessary steps to resume the stalled football matches," the press release said.

The CA Press Wing said in the press release that the chief adviser's office heard from district administrators that they recently organised women's football, cricket, and kabaddi matches in their districts.

"Hundreds of people watched the matches, and they were appreciated by all sections of people in their districts," it said.

The press release also referred to the fact that in the past one month, the interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus has organised one of the largest "Youth Festivals" in the country, which included women's sports matches held in hundreds of rural district and subdistrict towns.

Thousands of girls took part in the football, cricket and Kabaddi matches, even in many remote, rural districts, said the press release.

It further added that Prof Yunus has been a lifelong champion of women's rights. Grameen Bank, which he founded, was more than 90 percent owned by women. It referred to last week's meeting between Professor Yunus and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino and sought his support to build infrastructure and facilities for women footballers in Bangladesh.

Source: The Daily Star