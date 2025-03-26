CA pays homage to Liberation War martyrs | Miscellaneous News

He stood in solemn silence for few minutes in memory of the martyrs of the great Liberation War in 1971.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus paid tributes this morning to the Liberation War martyrs by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar marking the 55th Independence and National Day.

The Chief Adviser placed a wreath at the altar of the memorial around 6:11 am.

He stood in solemn silence for few minutes in memory of the martyrs of the great Liberation War in 1971.

A contingent of Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented a state salute while a melancholy tune was being played on the bugles.

The chief justice, advisers to the interim government, chiefs of the three services, freedom fighters, foreign diplomats and high-ranking military and civilian officials were present at the time.

After paying his respects, the Chief Adviser left the memorial premises.

Following his departure, the National Memorial was opened to people of all levels to pay homage.

Source : BSS