CA pays tribute to Manmohan Singh at Indian High Commission

He also wrote a condolence message in the condolence book opened at the High Commission.

Chief Adviser (CA) Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday paid a rich tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died last week.

Professor Yunus visited the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and placed a floral wreath at the portrait of the late Indian Prime Minister.

He also wrote a condolence message in the condolence book opened at the High Commission.

India is obeserving a seven-day mourning for the late Prime Minister of the country.

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma received the Chief Adviser at the High Commission at Baridhara at 11:30 am.

Professor Yunus spoke briefly with the High Commissioner and shared his memories with his long-time friend Manmohan Singh.

"How simple he was! how wise he was!" he said, recalling his friendship with the late Indian Premier.

He also said that Singh played a big role in turning India into a global economic giant.