CA promises ‘safe and sound’ basis for next govt to work with | interim government News

CA promises ‘safe and sound’ basis for next govt to work with

In an interview Wednesday with NHK World, the international service of Japan’s public broadcaster, the Chief Adviser said, "Given the circumstances when we came in, I think we have come a long way, because it's a completely devastated society, devastated economy, devastated political system, judicial system, everything."

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has said the next government, that comes to office through the next election, will have a ‘very safe and sound’ democratic basis to work with.

The election is an essential step toward becoming a democratic nation. He says the earliest timing that voting could be held would be at the end of this year.

"When the election is held, the new government that will be elected to the election will have a very safe and sound basis to work with," Yunus said.

The Nobel Peace Laureate wants to ensure that the country lands on its feet and becomes stronger, NHK reported.

Dr Yunus said the earliest timing that voting could be held would be at the end of this year.

He also expects young people in the country to be influential going forward.

"What young people would like to do, show their creative power and share it with the rest of the world. So that's the ambition that we have in our mind and see how we proceed," Dr Yunus said.

He also expressed gratitude toward the country's largest developing partner, Japan. He said its technology and investment have created jobs for young Bangladeshis.

Dr Yunus spoke to NHK in the capital on Wednesday about how he plans to rebuild Bangladesh.

The administration of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina collapsed last August amid student protests after 15 years in power, NHK said.

Yunus became Chief Adviser of the interim government after the uprising.

The next national election is likely to be arranged at a time between the end of 2025 and halfway through 2026, Dr Yunus said in his televised speech to the nation last December 16.

Source: UNB