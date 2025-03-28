CA seeks China's greater role in establishing peace, prosperity, stability | Miscellaneous News

At the onset of his speech, Prof Yunus expressed heartfelt greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping on behalf of Bangladesh and its people.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today urged China to play a greater role in establishing peace, prosperity and stability for both nations.

The Chief Adviser made the call when he held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing this morning.

During the meeting, they discussed issues related to bilateral interest.

Highlighting the July uprising in Bangladesh, he said the movement paved a way to build a "New Bangladesh".

Recalling his long relations with China, the Chief Adviser said he had attachment with China in introducing Grameen Bank and social business there.

During the meeting, he focused on Rohingya crisis, seeking China's strong role in safe and dignified return of Rohingyas to their home of origin in Myanmar.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus and Chinese President Xi Jinping led the meeting on behalf their respective sides.

Prof Yunus is participating in an "Investment Dialogue" with Chinese business leaders at The Presidential Beijing today.

The event is organised to inform the Chinese investors about the business-friendly environment in Bangladesh and attract Chinese investment in Bangladesh.

The Chief Adviser will also join three roundtable discussions on different themes -- Sustainable Infrastructure and Energy Investment, Bangladesh 2.0 Manufacturing and Market Opportunities and Social Business, Youth Entrepreneurship and the World of Three Zeros at the same venue.

During the meetings, he will exchange views with CEOs of various companies, experienced individuals from the Social Business Circle, high-ranking officials of renowned Chinese companies and business representatives.

Prof Yunus will join a dinner to be hosted by the Bangladesh Ambassador to China.

The Chief Adviser is now on a four-day visit to China.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Power, Energy and Mineral Resources; Road Transport and Bridges; and Railways Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, High Representative to Chief Adviser Khalilur Rahman, Principal Coordinator on SDGs Affairs and Senior Secretary Lamiya Morshed and CA's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam are accompanying the Chief Adviser.

Source : BSS