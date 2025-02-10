Canada reaffirms its relationship, commitment to Bangladesh | interim government News

Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development of Canada, expressed such when he called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the Chief Adviser’s Office in Tejgaon, Dhaka, on Monday.

Canada welcomes its engagement with Bangladesh to continue technical discussions towards a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA) to expand trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development of Canada, expressed such when he called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the Chief Adviser’s Office in Tejgaon, Dhaka, on Monday.

“Businesses in Canada will feel encouraged if FIPA is signed. They will see it as a signal,” the Canadian minister told the Chief Adviser.

The Chief Adviser urged Canada to relocate their manufacturing factories to Bangladesh and make the country a production hub, taking advantage of Bangladesh’s youth forces.

He also requested the Canadian minister to expedite visa process for Bangladeshi students.

Responding to the Chief Adviser’s call, the Canadian minister said they would welcome any legitimate student from Bangladesh and that the country’s recent decision to reduce the number of student study permits had not particularly targeted Bangladeshis.

‘We did cut visas. But there is nothing against Bangladesh. Any legitimate student from Bangladesh is welcome.’

The Chief Adviser sought Canada’s assistance again for bringing back stolen money from Bangladesh.

“There is a whole area called Begum Para, where family members of corrupt people are living,” he said.

“We are working hard to get rid of corruption, as corruption is everywhere,” he added.

Assuring Bangladesh of the Canadian government’s assistance, the Canadian minister said, “We don’t want corrupt money, plundered public money in Canada,” said Minister Hussen.

During the meeting, the Canadian Minister reiterated the support of his government for Bangladesh’s Interim Government.

“I know the people of Bangladesh are looking to you and your team to fulfil their hope and expectations,” he said.

The Chief Adviser and the Canadian minister also discussed the ongoing reform initiatives in Bangladesh, the upcoming general election, and the plight of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.

Ajit Singh, Canadian High Commissioner in Bangladesh, and Lamiya Morshed, senior secretary for SDG affairs, were also present.