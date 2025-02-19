Cancellation of 27th BCS viva: SC to deliver verdict on review petitions tomorrow | BCS News

The cancellation affected 1,137 candidates, of whom 138 filed three separate review appeals with the Supreme Court earlier this year challenging its 2010 verdict, appellants' lawyer Barrister Salahuddin told the court.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today fixed tomorrow for the delivery of the verdict on three separate appeals regarding the cancellation of the results from the first viva voce of the 27th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations in 2005.

A full bench of the apex court led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, set the date after conducting hearing arguments on the appeals.

On July 11, 2010, the Appellate Division headed by the then Chief Justice Mohammad Fazlul Karim delivered the verdict after dismissing three petitions seeking leave to appeal against the HC verdict.

The petitions were filed by some of those who had passed the first viva voce.

The Appellate Division in November last year allowed the candidates to move appeals before it against the 2010 verdict.

During the tenure of the caretaker government, the Public Service Commission on September 1, 2007, cancelled the viva voce results. The cancellation followed charges of gross irregularities, including question leaks and corruption, of the PSC on several occasions in regards to the viva voce in which 3,567 candidates succeeded.

On July 3, 2008, the HC in a verdict declared cancellation of the viva voce results legal.

Source: The Daily Star