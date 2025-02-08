Cases for over-speeding on Dhaka expressway from Feb 21 | Miscellaneous News

"Vehicles which will exceed 100kmph will be sued," said Captain (retd) Hasib Hasan Khan, head of traffic safety and security department of First Dhaka Elevated Expressway O&M company Ltd.

Starting February 21, police will begin filing cases against vehicles exceeding the speed limit of 100 kmph to prevent potential road accidents, the authorities announced today.

"Vehicles which will exceed 100kmph will be sued," said Captain (retd) Hasib Hasan Khan, head of traffic safety and security department of First Dhaka Elevated Expressway O&M company Ltd.

The authorities have already discussed with Dhaka Metropolitan Police and they have agreed to the plan, Hasib said during a media briefing at Kuril office today.

If a vehicle is involved in breaking the speed limit and accumulates three cases, it will be banned from using the expressway, they said.

Currently, the speed limit on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway is set at 60 kmph. However, authorities have proposed an increase it to 80 kmph and are in discussions with the Bangladesh Bridge Authority regarding this change.

The expressway authorities reported an average of over 400 incidents of over-speeding (above 100 km/h) each month.

Since the expressway's partial opening in September 2023, at least 10 major accidents have occurred -- none resulted in fatalities.

"However, if over-speeding continues, casualties are inevitable. That's why we've taken this decision," Hasib said.

Last month, the expressway saw an average of 66,000 vehicles using it daily.

source: daily star