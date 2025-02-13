Chief Adviser arrives in Dubai to attend World Government Summit | University News

They also discussed issues of mutual interests including possible cooperation in areas of sports and culture between the two countries.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, the Minister of Sports of the United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday received Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus as he landed in the city of Dubai to take part in the World Government Summit.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi thanked the Chief Adviser for his participation in the WGS and briefed him about the internationally reputed summit being held in Dubai annually over the past decade.

They also discussed issues of mutual interests including possible cooperation in areas of sports and culture between the two countries.

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain, Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Tareq Ahmed and the UAE ambassador to Dhaka Abdulla Ali Khaseif AlHamoudi were also present during the meeting.