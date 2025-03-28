Chief Adviser holds talks with Chinese President | interim government News

Prof Yunus will participate in an "Investment Dialogue" with Chinese business leaders at The Presidential Beijing at 11:45 am today.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing this morning.

The Chief Adviser held the meeting with the Chinese President at the Great Hall of the People here.

During the meeting, they discussed issues related to bilateral interest.

Prof Yunus will participate in an "Investment Dialogue" with Chinese business leaders at The Presidential Beijing at 11:45 am today.

The event is going to be organised to inform the Chinese investors about the business-friendly environment in Bangladesh and attract Chinese investment in Bangladesh.

The Chief Adviser will also join three roundtable discussions on different themes -- Sustainable Infrastructure and Energy Investment, Bangladesh 2.0 Manufacturing and Market Opportunities and Social Business, Youth Entrepreneurship and the World of Three Zeros at the same venue.

During the meetings, he will exchange views with CEOs of various companies, experienced individuals from the Social Business Circle, high-ranking officials of renowned Chinese companies and business representatives.

Prof Yunus will join a dinner to be hosted by the Bangladesh Ambassador to China.

The Chief Adviser is now on a four-day visit to China.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Power, Energy and Mineral Resources; Road Transport and Bridges; and Railways Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, High Representative to Chief Adviser Khalilur Rahman, Principal Coordinator on SDGs Affairs and Senior Secretary Lamiya Morshed and CA's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam are accompanying the Chief Adviser.

Source : BSS