Chief Adviser Meets Leading Investors in Closed-Door Session in Doha | interim government News

The Chief Adviser encouraged the investors to visit Bangladesh and engage in discussions with the relevant agencies.

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser held a closed-door meeting with several prominent foreign investors in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Wednesday, aiming to attract investment in some of the country’s key sectors.

The gathering included notable figures such as a former Deputy Prime Minister of the Maldives, a member of the Malaysian royal family, a former Malaysian minister, a Qatari royal family member, top bankers, and several wealthy non-resident Bangladeshis.

Addressing the investors, the Chief Adviser said that the Interim Government aims to transform Bangladesh into a manufacturing and economic hub, welcoming all forms of foreign investment.

"We want to be a top manufacturing country in the world," he stated, emphasizing that his government is offering one of the most attractive investment climates in the region.

The investors expressed interest in exploring opportunities in sectors such as manufacturing, waste management, energy, banking, and tourism—particularly in the resort district of Cox’s Bazar.

The Chief Adviser encouraged the investors to visit Bangladesh and engage in discussions with the relevant agencies.

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain and Senior Secretary Lamiya Morshed were also present during the meeting.