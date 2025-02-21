Chief Adviser pays homage to language heroes | interim government News

He proceeded to the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar in slow pace while playing the historic immortal song on the Amar Ekushey "Amar Vaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February . . . Ami Ki Vulitey Pari?"

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement, marking the Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day.

He paid homage by placing a wreath at the Central Shaheed Minar in the city at 12:12 am today.

The Chief Adviser arrived on the Shaheed Minar premises when the clock struck 12 midnight.

The Chief Adviser stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the Language Heroes.

Advisers to the interim government, chiefs of the three services, freedom fighters, diplomats and high civil and military officials were present on the occasion.

Later, the Shaheed Minar was opened to the public when hundreds of people from all walks of life walked barefoot with flowers in hands and humming "Amar Bhaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February" to recall the supreme sacrifice of the language heroes on this day in 1952.

Source: BSS