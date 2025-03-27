Chief Adviser seeks FAO support for export boost of agri products | Miscellaneous News

He urged the FAO DG, who was a former senior official of China, to act as a matchmaker between Chinese importers and Bangladesh farm and fruit producers.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Thursday sought support from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in an effort to export fruits and farm products to China in a bigger way.

The Chief Adviser met FAO Director General Qu Dongyu on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference in the coastal Chinese town where he made the request for support.

Professor Yunus said China is emerging as a top importer of agriculture and aquaculture products, but Bangladesh was unable to tap into the market due to a lack of understanding of the Chinese markets.

"We need support in fruit processing and in vegetable preservation, storage and packaging. You can connect China with our farmers and exporters," Professor Yunus said.

He said China would soon import mangoes from Bangladesh, and the country can easily develop more exportable vegetables and fruits with FAO's assistance.

The Director General offered FAO's full support to Bangladesh, saying his organisation would take up a new project in an effort to export Bangladesh farm products to China.

"We are matchmakers. We will establish a new network" between Bangladeshi and Chinese farm companies, Qu Dongyu said.

He said Bangladesh is the largest recipient of FAO's assistance, and he wishes that Bangladesh would do well under the leadership of Professor Yunus.

"You are my older brother. I sincerely hope your country does great. We will help you, for sure, he said.

Energy and Transport Adviser Fouzul Kabir Kabir Khan was also present during the meeting.