Christmas day being celebrated

In separate messages, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus greeted members of the Christian community on the occasion.

The Christmas Day commemorating the birthday of Jesus Christ is being celebrated today with festivity across the country as elsewhere in the world.

The Christians of different groups is celebrating the festival amid festivity and religious fervour by offering special prayers, illuminating churches, installing makeshift Christmas trees at homes and places of worship and missions.

Elderly people of the community, attired in the outfit of Santa Claus, usually make fun with children and distribute gifts among kids as part of a universal Christian practice.

The day is a public holiday.

On the holy day, churches in the capital will be illuminated while Christmas trees will be set up and candles lit at abodes and churches by the Christian community to celebrate the event amid religious fervor.

According to the tradition, Santa Clause distributes sweets and gifts among children in churches on the occasion.

This is a 'great day' for children in the Christian community, who sing carols on the occasion in praise of Jesus Christ and God, and exchange gifts.

The national dailies published special articles highlighting the importance of the Christmas.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private radio stations and TV channels aired special programmes marking the festival.

source: daily star