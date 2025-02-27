Cluster admission test applications begin March 5 | Admission News

An additional Taka 500 will be added to the application fee for those taking the architecture department's practical (drawing) exam.

The applications process for the cluster admission test for the 2024-25 academic year will begin on March 5 as the examination will begin on April 25. The test will be held at 19 general and science and technology universities, said a press release here today. Applications will be accepted from March 5 to March 15 and the application fee for participating in the admission test will be Taka 1,500, which must be paid through online.

An additional Taka 500 will be added to the application fee for those taking the architecture department's practical (drawing) exam.

The application procedure can be found on the official website for the integrated admission test for GST universities (www.gstadmission.ac.bd).

This year, the cluster admission test will be conducted at 20 centres across the country, which includes: Islamic University, Kushtia, Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, Tangail, Patuakhali Science and Technology University, Noakhali Science and Technology University, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Trishal, Mymensingh, Jashore Science and Technology University, Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur, Pabna University of Science and Technology, Gopalganj Science and Technology University, Barisal University, Rangamati Science and Technology University, Rabindra University, Bangladesh, Sirajganj, Gazipur Digital University, Netrokona University, Jamalpur Science and Technology University, Kishoreganj University, Chandpur Science and Technology University, Sunamganj Science and Technology University, Pirojpur Science and Technology University and Dhaka University.