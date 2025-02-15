Consensus Commission’s first meeting with political parties begins | Miscellaneous News

In the meeting, leaders from various political parties, including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, LDP, Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar), Nagorik Oikya, Islami Andolan, Khelafat Majlish, Gono Sanghati Andolon, Gonoadhikar Parishad, and Jatiya Nagorik Committee were present.

The Consensus Commission's inaugural meeting with political parties commenced at the Foreign Service Academy immediately after 3:00pm today.

The meeting of the national consensus-building commission is being chaired by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

In the meeting, leaders from various political parties, including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, LDP, Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar), Nagorik Oikya, Islami Andolan, Khelafat Majlish, Gono Sanghati Andolon, Gonoadhikar Parishad, and Jatiya Nagorik Committee were present.

The seven-member delegation of BNP is being headed by its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

BNP standing committee members Nazrul Islam Khan, Salahuddin Ahmed, Majar (retd) Hafizuddin Ahmed, Abdul Moyeen khan, and Muhammad Jamiruddin Sircar are among the team members.

From Jamaat, a five-member delegation has joined the meeting under the leadership of the party's Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar. The four other members are Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, A H M Hamidur Rahman Azad, Saiful Alam Khan Milon, and Moshiul Alam.

A three-member delegation from Islami Andolon Bangladesh (IAB), led by its Secretary General Yunus Ahmed, entered the meeting venue at around 3:00pm, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Maruf, the party's Central Publicity and Dawah Secretary, told The Daily Star.

The delegation also includes IAB Presidium Member Syed Musaddeq Billah Al Madani and Joint Secretary General Gazi Ataur Rahman.

During the meeting, IAB is expected to present specific recommendations on the reports of various commissions, the party said in a statement.

Earlier, the government formed a seven-member National Consensus Commission to review and adopt the recommendations submitted by the six key reform commissions.

Source: The Daily Star