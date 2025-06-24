Country’s education system has been destroyed in last 17 years: Abrar | University News

Country’s education system has been destroyed in last 17 years: Abrar

Education Adviser Prof Dr C R Abrar has said the education system of Bangladesh has been destroyed during the last 17 years.

“It’s not possible to measure the losses of the education sector and days after days will be passed to calculate the losses,” he said.

The adviser said this while addressing a ‘Research Fair’ arranged by the Noakhali University of Science and Technology (NUST) as the chief guest.

“We have taken the charge for a shortest period. So it is difficult for us to choose what we will do first and what should be done later. However, we are trying to do something based on our past experience,” he said.

“Teachers might have political beliefs, but he/she should keep in their minds,” the adviser said adding that educational institutions should not be the premises of their politics.

“If anybody wants to do politics, he or she should go to the political arena leaving the teaching profession,” he observed.

Chaired by the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the NUST Prof Dr Muhammad Ismail, VC of Cumilla University Prof Dr Haider Ali, Gopalganj University of Science and Technology Prof Hossain Uddin Shekhar, Pro-Vice Chancellor of NUST Prof Dr Mohammad Rezwanul Haque and Treasurer Prof Dr Mohammad Hanif were present on occasion as special guests.

The education adviser inaugurated the fair at Goal Chattar of the university by releasing balloons and pigeons. They later inspected different stalls.

Later, the education adviser distributed award among students and teachers for the academic excellence and contribution to the research activities.

Source: BSS