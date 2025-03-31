Country's main Eid jamaat held at National Eidgah | Miscellaneous News

People from different classes and professions, including the members of the Advisory Council, diplomats and dignitaries joined the Eid jamaat at the National Eidgah.

The country's main jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr was held at 8.30am on Monday at the National Eidgah in the capital.

Chief adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus offered prayers at the main Eid Jamaat.

People from different classes and professions, including the members of the Advisory Council, diplomats and dignitaries joined the Eid jamaat at the National Eidgah.

Supreme Court judges, senior political leaders, diplomats and high civil and military officials also offered prayers at the main Eid jamaat.

A special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of Bangladesh and welfare of the people as well as the Muslim Ummah.

Source: New Age