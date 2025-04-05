crude-bomb-blasts-amid-clash-rock-shariatpurs-jajira | feature News

Around 100 crude bombs were reportedly blasted during a fierce clash between two rival factions in Durbandanga area of Bilaspur Union in Jajira Upazila on Saturday morning.

Although no casualties were reported the violent clash raised serious concerns among local residents and authorities.

Police and locals said there the clash ensued between the supporters of Bilaspur Union Parishad Chairman Kuddus Bepari and Jalil Madbar, a leader of the Swecchashebak League, as a sequel to previous enmity over establishing dominance.

Witnesses said around 100 crude bombs were exploded during the clash.

Police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.

A video of the crude bomb explosion which has since gone viral on social media shows the two sides facing off in an open field.

Many people are seen wearing helmets and holding buckets, from which they hurl crude bombs.

The explosions create deafening sounds and plumes of smoke, adding to the chaos of the scene.

Jajira Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Hafizur Rahman confirmed, "Upon receiving the information, we immediately arrived at the scene and managed to bring the situation under control. The area is peaceful now. We are investigating the incident and legal actions will be taken against those involved."

Source: UNB