CUET admission process to begin April 9 | University News

The admission process of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) for the 2024-25 academic year are set to begin on April 9.

In the first phase, the admission process will start for the candidates ranked 1 to 1500 on the merit list for the 'Ka' group, candidates ranked 1 to 100 for the 'Kha' group, and candidates ranked 1 to 20 for reserved seats, according to a press release.

The admission process will continue from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm on that day at the central auditorium of the university.

Candidates must be present in person on the scheduled day. For further information, anyone can visit https://admissioncuet.ac.bd. Earlier, the admission test was held on February 1 and the results of the admission test were published on February 19.

