CUET expels 18 banned BCL leaders from dormitories | University News

The expelled BCL leaders include 7 vice presidents, 6 joint secretaries and 5 organizing secretaries. CUET unit general secretary Bijoy Hossen, vice president Chinmoy Kumer Debanath and joint secretary Md Rakib Uddin Chowdhury were served show cause notices.

Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) authority has expelled eighteen leaders and activists of banned Bangladesh Chattra League (BCL) from their respective halls while three others were served show-cause notices for their involvement in violent and anti-disciplinary activities particularly during July uprising.

Student Discipline Committee (SDC) of CUET took the decision at its 281th meeting held at 9 pm on Thursday night, a CUET press release issued here today said.

The expelled BCL leaders include 7 vice presidents, 6 joint secretaries and 5 organizing secretaries. CUET unit general secretary Bijoy Hossen, vice president Chinmoy Kumer Debanath and joint secretary Md Rakib Uddin Chowdhury were served show cause notices.

Deputy Director of Student Welfare Department of CUET M Saiful Islam said the emergency meeting of SDC has decided to award minimum punishments to the accused BCL leaders and activists after examining the statement of students and held them guilty for their misdeeds.

All the accused BCL leaders and activists were also served show cause notices as to why more punitive actions will not be taken against them by February 26 next , he said adding that they will face more severe punishment including academic expulsion if the allegations brought against them are proved.

CUET campus sources said the SDC had called its emergency meeting yesterday evening following the demands of a group of students who went on demonstration from 12 noon to 4 pm and locked the main administrative building to press home their demands.

The agitated students also demanded disciplinary action against a teacher of Civil Engineering Department for his immoral activities on the campus.

After getting assurance from the authority, they had withdrawn their protest programme.

“The CUET syndicate formed another probe committee for details investigation into the allegation brought against the teacher and decision will be taken based on the committee report,” DD Saiful said.

source: bss