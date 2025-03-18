CUET suspends 19 students involved with Chhatra League for disciplinary violations | University News

Among the seven students, four were suspended for two years while the remaining three received one-year suspension, but all seven were also expelled from the university’s residential halls.

The authorities of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) suspended 19 students, apparently leaders and activists of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), for different periods for their involvement in anti-disciplinary activities on the campus.

Of them, seven were suspended from academic activities for different periods and permanently barred from residential halls, with 12 others being suspended from only residential halls.

Twenty-one separate notices, signed by Md. Mahbubul Alam, member secretary of the university’s disciplinary committee and director of the Student Welfare Office, were issued on Monday.

The decisions to take the actions were made at the 281st emergency meeting of the disciplinary committee on Tuesday last.

According to the notices, the committee reviewed written complaints lodged against the accused, their responses to show-cause notices, and other evidence before taking punitive actions.

Among the seven students, four were suspended for two years while the remaining three received one-year suspension, but all seven were also expelled from the university’s residential halls.

Those facing two years of suspension are Bijoy Hossain, Md. Imam Hossain, Azharul Islam, and Mohammad Toufiqur Rahman.

Of them, Bijoy was general secretary of the banned BCL; Imam held the post of vice president, with Azharul and Toufiqur holding posts of organizational and joint secretary respectively.

Those suspended for one year are Soumik Joy, Ashikul Islam and Tahsin Ishtiaq, and they were involved with the BCL politics.

Furthermore, the 12 students who were suspended from residential halls are Tofaiya Rabbi, Md. Sadiquzzaman, Yusuf Abdullah, Md. Tanvir Joni, Iftikhar Sajid, Shakil Farazi, Talha Zubair, Mahmudul Hasan, Md. Rifat Hossain, and Moinul Haque, Irfanul Karim, and Abdur Rahman.

All the convicts were involved with the politics of the banned BCL on the campus.