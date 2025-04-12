Cycled across Bangladesh | Miscellaneous News

During these cycling journeys, I was able to make multifaceted discoveries as I wasn't just cycling through landscapes.

The author is a Pakistani diplomat, who served as Deputy High Commissioner in Pakistan High Commission, Dhaka from July 2021 to mid August 2024.

Bangladesh has an ideal topography for cycling. During my three-year long stay in Bangladesh, I have travelled almost two thirds of Bangladesh's 64 districts on my bicycle. This way, I was able to explore the history, geography, culture and natural splendors of this beautiful country. Through my cycling sojourns, I have been able to visit bustling cities, serene villages, lush green forests and vast rivers of Bangladesh. During these journeys, I have made many friends across the length and breadth of Bangladesh and discovered that an exceeding majority of Bangladeshi people has an infatuation with my home country.

Cycling across Bangladesh offered a fascinating lens through which to view the country's diverse tapestry and, more importantly, build bridges of connection between our friendly peoples and nations. This three-year immersion, traversing Bangladesh by bicycle, was led by a genuine desire to understand the heart of the land and its people. As a cyclist, the almost pancake-flat surface of Bangladesh was not physically demanding. At the same time, it undoubtedly opened up opportunities for deeper engagement with the local environment and communities.

My chosen mode of transport, the bicycle, inherently fosters a slower, more intimate form of travel. Unlike the detachment of a car or bus, cycling allows for spontaneous interactions with villagers, farmers, and townspeople along the way. During my frequent travels to the verdant banks of Bangladeshi rivers, I was able to enjoy countless moments of serene beauty and unexpected, pleasant encounters that punctuated my journeys. These moments, whether a shared cup of 'rong or dudh cha' at a roadside stall or a curious conversation sparked by my presence, proved to be the building blocks of genuine human connection.

During these cycling journeys, I was able to make multifaceted discoveries as I wasn't just cycling through landscapes. Intead, I was able to actively engage with the history etched in ancient sites, the geography that shapes daily life, the vibrant culture expressed in local customs, and the natural splendors that define Bangladesh's beauty. Visiting bustling cities offered a glimpse into the dynamism of urban life, while my forays into serene villages provided a contrasting perspective on the slower rhythms and close-knit communities that form the backbone of this nation. The lush green forests, vast rivers, like the Padma & the Meghna, the sprawling chars like Bhola were truly fascinating, fostering a deeper appreciation for Bangladesh's natural heritage.

Crucially, my cycling tours transcended personal exploration. The friendships I forged with Bangladeshi brothers, who have an abiding love for Pakistan, are a testament to the potential of individual interactions to foster goodwill and understanding between nations. My presence as a cyclist, an outsider choosing to explore their country in such an immersive way, likely resonated with the local people. It demonstrated a genuine interest in their lives and culture, breaking down potential barriers and creating space for authentic connections.

These personal connections, rooted in shared history and mutual respect, were useful in promoting positive relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh. While historical and political complexities exist, the bonds of friendship forged at the individual level can act as powerful counterweights to negativity and misunderstanding. My stories and experiences, shared with people in both countries, can humanize the "other" and highlight the common ground that exists.

By venturing beyond tourist hotspots and engaging with the everyday lives of Bangladeshis, I tried to act as an informal diplomat, fostering people-to-people connections that are as impactful as formal diplomatic efforts. My journeys were a powerful reminder that understanding and goodwill are built not through grand pronouncements but through small, meaningful interactions.

Each kilometer I cycled, each conversation I had, contributed to a richer understanding of Bangladesh and its people, and in turn, likely fostered a more positive perception of Pakistan among my new friends. My dedication to exploring Bangladesh in such an engaging way served as an inspiring example of how personal journeys can contribute to broader intercultural understanding and the promotion of positive bilateral relations.

I wish to return to Bangladesh at the soonest to continue my cycling ventures with my old and new Bangladeshi friends! Long live Pakistan-Bangladesh friendship!!

Note: Bangladesh travel Writers Association (BTWA) has published a travelogue named `Experience Bangladesh’ with the write up of foreign diplomats and foreigners. Now BTWA is preparing another book. This write up will publish in this book.