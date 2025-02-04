Derogatory remark on govt: Suspended Lalmonirhat asst commissioner indicted | Miscellaneous News

A Dhaka court today framed charges against Tapasi Tabassum Urmi, the assistant commissioner who was suspended over comments about the government, in a defamation case.

Before that, the magistrate dismissed the petition submitted for discharging her from the charges of the case, said Bench Assistant Md Alamgir Hossain.

Urmi, now on bail, pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sefatullah read out the charges to her.

The magistrate fixed April 30 for starting trial of the case.

On October 8 last year, Abu Hanif, a member of the higher council of Gono Adhikar Parishad, filed the case against Urmi with the court, stating she made "derogatory remarks" about Abu Sayed and Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

Abu Sayed, student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur and also a coordinator of the quota reform movement, was killed in police firing during quota reform protests on July 16.

The magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and summoned Urmi to appear before the court on November 28.

On October 5, Urmi wrote on Facebook that the interim government has no constitutional basis.

"The countdown has begun for you, sir," she wrote, addressing the chief adviser. On October 7, she was suspended following the incident.

Source: Daily Star